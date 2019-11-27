Reader's corner: Should you invest in MFs directly or through an advisor?

I am 65 years old and I hold 20 mutual fund schemes. I want to consolidate them. At my age, how many funds should I own? And should I look at equity schemes? I have a regular income via a pension. I can continue to invest Rs 25,000 a month for the rest of my life.

I am not interested in using this money. I want to pass it on to my grandchild, who is currently 20 years old. There is no specific limit on the number of schemes that an investor should have. But it is more important to have a diversified set of mutual fund schemes that invest across market caps and asset classes. It would ...