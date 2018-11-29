Readers' Corner: Tax

I am giving my plot to a developer. He will construct a building on the land parcel and give me three flats in return.

Will this transaction attract any tax? As per Section 45(5A) of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, in case a person who owns a land agrees to allow another person to develop a real estate project on such land in consideration of a share (cash/building ), there would be a capital gain income in the hands of such individual transferring the land/land rights. However, the income shall be considered as taxable in the year in which the specified authority issues the ...