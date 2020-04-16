Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 10 mn-10.5 mn price range

-
ALSO READ
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in the Rs 1.5-2 cr price range
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in the Rs 1.5-2 cr price range
Realty Check: Current rates and unit sizes in the Rs 1.5-2 cr price range
Realty Check: Current rates and unit sizes in the Rs 30-50 lakh price range
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in the Rs 5 mn-1 cr price range
-
Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU