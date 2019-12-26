Realty Check: Current rates and unit sizes in the Rs 30-50 lakh price range

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 30 lacs and Rs 50 lacs. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy.

Note

·The ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh

·All the data points discussed in the above table refer to primary market only

·Above residential data set comprises of residential apartments only

·Above residential data is representative of organised developers only

·The top performing micromarkets based on sales during last year (November-2018 to October-2019) is represented on the above table

·Data points are updated till October 2019

Source: PropEquity