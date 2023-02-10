JUST IN
Business Standard

Realty check for luxury housing after crucial change in tax structure

Investment may be affected to some extent after changes to Section 54/54F but demand will continue, say experts

Topics
luxury housing | Real Estate  | high net-worth individuals

Sanjay Kumar Singh & Bindisha Sarang  |  New Delhi and Mumbai 

luxury
Luxury home prices in some markets have increased between 2019 and 2022, says study.

After languishing for almost five-six years, the luxury-housing segment revived during the pandemic due to demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs). According to data from ANAROCK Research, average prices across luxury-micro markets have jumped 7 per cent to 21 per cent between 2019 and 2022. Most markets have witnessed double-digit growth over the past three years. The question is whether the recent change to Sections 54 and 54 F, capping the deduction at Rs 10 crore, will stall this revival.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 20:34 IST

