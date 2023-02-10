Realty check for luxury housing after crucial change in tax structure

After languishing for almost five-six years, the luxury-housing segment revived during the pandemic due to demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs). According to data from ANAROCK Research, average prices across luxury-micro markets have jumped 7 per cent to 21 per cent between 2019 and 2022. Most markets have witnessed double-digit growth over the past three years. The question is whether the recent change to Sections 54 and 54 F, capping the deduction at Rs 10 crore, will stall this revival.