Realty check for luxury housing after crucial change in tax structure

After languishing for almost five-six years, the luxury-housing segment revived during the pandemic due to demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs). According to data from ANAROCK Research, average prices across luxury-micro markets have jumped 7 per cent to 21 per cent between 2019 and 2022. Most markets have witnessed double-digit growth over the past three years. The question is whether the recent change to Sections 54 and 54 F, capping the deduction at Rs 10 crore, will stall this revival.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 20:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU