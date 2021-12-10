Rejuvenating sessions at India's finest retreats for the stressed urban lot

Advertising film director Prahlad Kakkar is, by his own admission, an extremely irreverent, non-believing, and politically incorrect man who questions everything. Yet he says he was curious enough to accept a personal invitation by Sadhguru to do the Inner Engineering programme, though he didn’t even know the spiritual guru back then. "I could not see myself meditating for three days at a stretch.

But I was keen to know more about this person and the process he was talking about. So, I did it since I was free that weekend.” Kakkar says the experience left an indelible ...