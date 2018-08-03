Rooftop solar power systems pay off in long run despite high upfront costs

With large parts of India, especially those outside the metros, suffering long hours of power outage, one option that households are turning to, albeit in small numbers currently, is to install rooftop solar power systems. While the upfront cost of these systems is high, the customer recovers his investment cost within four-five years, and then enjoys free power for another 20 years (the life of solar panels being 25 years).

By opting for this renewable source, you will also be doing your bit for the environment. While these systems have become viable both from the technological and ...