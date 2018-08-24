Rupee's weakness worrying you? Beat depreciation with international funds

The rupee touched an all-time low against the dollar recently and is now trading at the 70.11 mark. It has depreciated 8.90 per cent against the dollar year-to-date.

One way how investors can protect themselves against currency depreciation is by investing in international funds offered by mutual fund houses in India. Diversify geographically Investing in international funds makes your portfolio less dependent on the Indian market. "Investors should look to have global exposure as international diversification helps bring about stability to their portfolios and enables them ...