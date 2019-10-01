SBI account holder? Know new ATM withdrawal, loan rules kicking in today

Starting today (October 1), has revised its service charges and also adopted the repo rate as the external benchmark for its floating-rate loans. Here are some of the most important changes that you must know about if you are an SBI customer:

New ATM withdrawal rules

According to new rules, SBI will allow 8-10 free ATM transactions in a month for its customers with average monthly balance (AMB) of up to Rs 25,000 in their savings accounts. For customers with AMB above Rs 25,000, SBI will allow unlimited transactions at its own ATMs. The free limit at other banks' ATMs would remain the same for all customers — three transactions in metro cities and 5 transactions at ATMs in other cities and towns.

Customers who exceed the number of free transactions will have to pay a fee ranging from Rs 5 plus GST to Rs 20 plus GST.

Cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs will be charged at Rs 22 plus GST.

SBI salary account holders will continue to enjoy unlimited free transations at all ATMs.

Cash withdrawal

SBI account holders with AMB of up to Rs 25,000 are allowed two free cash withdrawals at bank branches. Those with AMB between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 will get 10 free cash withdrawals.

Free cash withdrawals for customers with AMB above Rs 50,000:

Above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 1,00,000: 15 free cash withdrawals

Above Rs 1,00,000: Unlimited

Charges for transactions beyond the free limit Rs 50 plus GST (per transaction).

New loans to be linked with repo rate

SBI will use the repo rate as the external benchmark to price all its new floating-rate loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), housing and retail loans, and credit for medium-sized enterprises from today.

The bank will offer a 265-basis-point (bp) spread over RBI's repo rate on new home loans. The repo rate at 5.4 per cent and the 265 bps spread takes the external benchmark rate to 8.05 per cent. On top of this, SBI will charge a premium of 15 bps, thereby taking the interest charged on a home loan of up to Rs 30 lakh to 8.2 per cent for salaried borrowers.

Click here to read more about SBI's new repo-linked home loan scheme.

Charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance

The fine for non-maintenance of AMB will now depend on the category of the branch. Here's a category-wise breakdown of the fine you will have to pay if you fail to maintain AMB:

Metro & Urban Centre branches (AMB of Rs 3,000):

Shortfall over 50 per cent: Rs 10 +GST

Shortfall between 50 and 75 per cent: Rs 12 +GST

Shortfall greater than 75 per cent: Rs 15 +GST

Semi-Urban Centre branches (AMB of Rs 2000)

Shortfall over 50 per cent: Rs 7.50 +GST

Shortfall between 50 and 75 per cent: Rs 10 + GST

Shortfall greater than 75 per cent: Rs 12+GST

Rural Centre branches (AMB of Rs 1000)

Shortfall over 50 per cent: Rs 5 +GST