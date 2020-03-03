SBI Cards IPO: This one's for high net-worth individuals, but has its risks

When an initial public offering (IPO) like SBI Cards, which is expected to evoke a good response, takes place, expectations of listing day gains run high. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) often borrow money from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to apply for such IPOs.

Such leveraged bets, however, carry high risks that HNIs need to be cognizant of. If a person’s application is for more than Rs 2 lakh, he falls in the HNI category. Allotments in this category happen as follows: If the HNI portion gets oversubscribed x times, then each HNI is allotted 1/x of what he has ...