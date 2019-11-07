SC rules property transfers done through Power of Attorney won't be valid

To save on stamp duty and registration charges, many individuals, for decades, have sold their properties by giving an irrevocable Power of Attorney (PoA) to the buyer, instead of registering a sale deed. However, the Supreme Court has ruled that property transfers done through a PoA, Will, or sale agreement will not be considered a valid mode of transfer.

The judgment has a bearing on both buyers and sellers. “If someone buys a property from a person with PoA, the earlier owner will still be considered the title holder,” says Atul Pandey, partner, Khaitan & Co. Going ...