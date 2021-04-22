Scope for volatility high, follow dynamic asset allocation approach: Expert

The Indian equity market has been under pressure off late with the rampant spread of the coronavirus across the country. Given that this is an evolving situation, the near-term equity market sentiment remains weak.

Since we went through a similar situation last year, we believe both the corporate houses and investors are better prepared to face the challenges that could possibly come our way. In some time, we expect to see more focus on vaccination numbers than rising cases as witnessed in the developed world. Once the pandemic is under control, the recovery should again start gathering ...