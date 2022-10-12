JUST IN
Scrutinise your no-cost EMI offers for hidden charges, say experts
AU Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposits rates by 60 bps to 7.5%
Scrutinise your no-cost EMI offers for hidden charges, say experts

There could also be a third scenario where the interest cost is added to the product price and then the higher price is converted into EMIs

Bindisha Sarang 

Experts say it is okay to go for a no-cost EMI option if you can’t pay the entire cost upfront and need to pay in instalments

It’s the festival season and many online and offline retailers are advertising their no-cost or zero-cost EMI (equated monthly instalment) schemes on gadgets and appliances. No-cost EMIs are essentially interest subvention schemes between merchants and lenders. Before availing one, however, you should scrutinise the offer to ensure it is truly no-cost.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:15 IST

