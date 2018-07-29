Selecting a medical policy may soon become simpler: All you need to know

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has set up a working group to bring uniformity in exclusions in the medical insurance policies of different insurance companies, and also in the wordings of these exclusions. The regulator is also looking at minimising the list of exclusions. The laying down of a list of standard exclusions will make it easier for customers to select a medical insurance policy.

But this step may also result in insurers revising their premiums. Exclusions are illnesses or conditions that are not covered by insurers. Some are ...