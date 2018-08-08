Service charge can't be forced

Jai Jeet Singh, an Indian Police Service Officer, working as Additional Director General of Police, Railways, had gone with his wife to Punjab Grill Restaurant at Phoenix Mall at Lower Parel, Mumbai. The restaurant, run by Lite Bite Foods, included Rs181.50 towards 10 per cent services charges in the bill.

Since the Singh couple was neither happy with the food nor with the service, they requested the restaurant to exclude this amount. However, the restaurant's staff and even its manager became rude and insisted that this amount would have to be paid. Not wishing to create a scene, ...