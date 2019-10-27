Seven reasons why you should go for a joint loan to buy property

In 2013, when Aditya Nitsure, 40, software engineer and Smita Barve, 37, a private sector employee bought a property on a joint home loan from LIC Housing Finance, their main reason was the rate of interest. Says Nisture: “There was an offer of a lower interest rate of 10 per cent on a joint loan of Rs 44 lakh.

Currently, the rate is 9.5 per cent. It also increased our eligibility.” While Nisture and Barve got a lower rate, one of the main reasons for going a joint home loan is eligibility. It allows the family to buy a bigger house, and many times even in a better ...