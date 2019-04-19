Slowing global growth could make gold a good bet: Accumulate on corrections

The yellow metal, a traditional favourite of Indian investors, has disappointed them over the past five years, with annualised returns of only two per cent. However, this could change, owing to an impending slowdown in global growth.

Investors who have no exposure to gold in their portfolios should add it during corrections, as there is a high probability that it could begin to perform from the second half or the final quarter of this year. Slowing global growth could provide a fillip A couple of factors could provide an impetus to the price of the yellow metal in the coming ...