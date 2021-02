Small-ticket insurance cover is for beginners: Is it really worth it?

While shopping online, booking tickets for travel, or using payment apps to send money, you may have received offers to purchase insurance covers. These are usually for sachet or bite-sized policies that cover a specific risk for a limited period of time. Most of us respond to such offers on a whim: sometimes we buy them and sometimes we don’t.

But we need to have a more well-considered response to such offers. Small-ticket insurance is available to you as a member of a group — be it as a fare-paying passenger, a payment app user, or a customer of an online marketplace. The ...