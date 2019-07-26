Smart public-speaking programmes to bring out the orator in your child

Born with the gift of the gab? If not, don’t lose heart, because public speaking is a trait you can acquire and cultivate in your formative years. There is an interesting line up of “very inclusive” events that have no entry barrier except age and registration fees, and which are quite a hit in Indian schools and colleges.

World Scholar's Cup: Founded by Ivy League alumnus Daniel Berdichevsky, this global programme comes with the objective of nurturing not just public speaking skills, but also critical thinking and research in students. The programme is ...