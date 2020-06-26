JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Spending

Alexa reaches out to bank customers as voice gets set to become new normal
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Smart tips on ridding your body of harmful toxins at home during lockdown

The way you cook, what you eat, how you exercise can make or mar your immunity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Smart changes in your daily routine can make a big difference to your wellness quotient

Topics
Coronavirus | Exercise | Immunity

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

Alright, you're stuck at home during the lockdown, with curbs on most other forms of entertainment or outings. So you decide to show off your cooking skills, dishing out banana cake, focaccia bread, chole bhature, and dalgona coffee with oodles of cream, sugar and dollops of butter for your family.

The stuff is mouth-watering no doubt, but could have a devastating impact on immunity, especially since physical activity is limited. But who says you can't flaunt your culinary skills without harming the health of your loved ones. All you need is to make minor adjustments in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU