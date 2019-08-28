Stimulus for borrowers

Say, there is a double-income salaried couple with a household income of Rs 1 lakh a month, seeking a 20-year loan of Rs 50 lakh. If they approach State Bank of India (SBI), they will give two options – repo rate linked loan rate or RLLR. In this, the equated monthly instalment will be Rs 42,000 (8.05 per cent).

In the second option, based on marginal cost lending rate or MCLR, they will have to pay Rs 44,000 (8.60 per cent). However, the latter will remain fixed for 12 months. Which option is better? The first one, as a Rs 2,000 per month saving will translate into Rs 4.80 lakh over ...