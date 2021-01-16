Strike a deal quickly as home prices likely to head north in 2021

After a prolonged slowdown, there appears to be a real possibility of an upturn in the residential real estate market in 2021. A recent report from Jefferies says a new cycle could begin this year as both end users and investors reenter the market. It expects inventory to decline to an eight-year low by the end of 2021, and prices to rise 10 per cent plus over the next two years.

End users who have been sitting on the fence need to act fast. Market may have bottomed out In 2020, the sale of residential units across the top seven cities fell 47 per cent compared with 2019. However, ...