Suffered income loss? Opt for an interest-only home loan facility

Standard Chartered Bank has launched an interest-only home loan facility for new and existing clients, and also for those transferring their loans from other lenders. Borrowers must understand the pros and cons of this facility before deciding to opt for it.

How it works The interest-only facility will be provided on the purchase of completed residential units. During a limited period at the start of the tenure, borrowers will get to pay only the interest accrued on the principal. This period can range between one and three years, after which the regular equated monthly ...