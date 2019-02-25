Take family's feedback, appoint responsible executor when drafting a Will

For all those who possess assets, which they want transferred smoothly to the next generation, writing a Will is a crucial but often-overlooked task. Through this document, a person can ensure that his assets are distributed among his heirs in the manner and proportion in which he wants to. A Will helps avoid conflict among successors over assets.

It also ensures that a person’s assets don’t lie forgotten and unclaimed. A Will should be written at the free will of the testator (the person writing the Will) and should be witnessed by at least two persons. Also, an ...