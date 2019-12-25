These five money tips for entry-level employees make their life easy

Joining your first job means jubilation for many reasons, but one of the main would be financial independence. And whether it is a new wardrobe or the latest gadget, the freedom to spend can often lead to impulse spending, and sometimes overspending.

For parents, it is always a good time to start giving money advice as soon as the child has received the employment letter. Is the latest mobile or car or a house the goal? If so, the savings and investments should be aimed at catering to it. The amount needed has to be worked out, and money needs to be saved, accordingly. “A proper ...