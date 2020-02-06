This is how you can protect your e-wallet from new wave of KYC frauds

Financial frauds are not new. They are a hydra-headed problem — cut one off, more spring in their place. For instance, a 73-year-old Paytm customer from Mumbai lost Rs 1.7 lakh recently via know-your-customer (KYC) fraud.

Mandar Aagashe, founder, Sarvatra Technologies, a banking technology solutions provider, says, “Fraudsters are glib talkers. And senior citizens are the most vulnerable.” The latest type of fraud to hit e-wallets is the KYC fraud. Modus operandi: The Reserve Bank of India has made KYC mandatory for mobile wallet users. Scammers have used KYC ...