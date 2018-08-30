Those with fluctuating income may opt for single-premium policies

While selecting a life insurance policy, you don't have to pay out regular monthly, quarterly, half yearly or yearly premiums. There are policies with similar benefits that let you pay the premium at one go.

According to the July 2018 report of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the first-year individual single premium of private life insurance companies increased by 56.94 per cent, as compared to July 2017. Single premium policies are preferred by policyholders over regular policies because they lead to substantial cost savings. ...