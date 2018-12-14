Till divorce do us part: How to manage your assets when you split

Abhishek and Joyeeta were a typical young urban couple – double income, no kids, or a DINK couple. But when they decided to part ways after five years, there were uncomfortable questions. How to split assets? And there were quite a few – an apartment, a joint account and few joint investments.

More and more couples are facing this question. According to reports, the divorce rate in India has risen from 5 per cent in the 1980s to 14 per cent in recent years. Division of property: Since in Abhishek and Joyeeta’s case the apartment is co-owned and both were servicing ...