Tipping point: Can MNC funds be an alternative to large-cap schemes?

MNC funds have outperformed diversified-equity funds over the long term because of the quality of companies in their portfolio. The companies are global brands with strong fundamentals and are usually cash rich, which makes them attractive, especially in volatile markets.

But can they be an alternative to large-cap funds which are finding it difficult to outperform their benchmarks? Some experts feel they are a suitable replacement for large-cap schemes, as the latter have been left with a limited investment universe after Sebi's re-categorisation of funds. MNC funds follow a ...