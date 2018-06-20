Tipping Point: How should buyers use persistency ratio?

Persistency ratio should be one of the key criteria customers should look at when choosing an insurer. A high persistency ratio indicates that past buyers have liked the company's products and hence stuck to it. On the other hand, a low persistency ratio is often an indicator of mis-selling.

What is persistency ratio? In life insurance, a key problem is that many buyers pay the premium for a couple of years and then abandon the policy. Persistency ratio tells you what proportion of policyholders have stuck to a company's products. Higher the number of policyholders who ...