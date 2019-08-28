Tipping point: What is e-mandate for recurring payments transaction?

If you make regular payments to merchants through debit, credit or prepaid cards, you can now set up a mandate for automated payments. Just as an equated monthly instalment (EMI) is deducted from your bank account regularly, you can now make similar recurring pay­me­nt to merchants. The Reserve Bank of India has capped the amount for such recurring payments at Rs 2,000.

There will be no charges. The user needs to complete a one-time registration procedure. An option will be given to provide e-mandate for either a fixed value or a variable value. Any change in the mandate will ...