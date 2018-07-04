Tipping point: What is electronic PAN and how to apply for it

What is e-PAN? If you don’t have a Permanent Account Number (PAN), you can now get Instant e-PAN from the income-tax (I-T) department’s website. It is a digitally signed PAN card issued in electronic format by the I-T department on the basis of your Aadhaar. The service, which started on 29 June, is available only for a limited period on a first-come-first-serve basis.

It’s free of cost. How to get it? An applicant can apply for e-PAN through incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. As of now, the facility is available only for individuals. It is not available for ...