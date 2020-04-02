Tipping point: Yellow metal is safe haven, don't wait to invest in gold ETF

Gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) have given a category average return of 38.5 per cent over the past year. Despite this, experts feel the price of gold could climb higher. The yellow metal is the best-known safe haven asset.

Whenever there is a high level of fear or panic, either in the economy or the markets, money tends to move into gold. Those who have a medium-term investment horizon of, say, around three years are better off investing in a gold ETF rather than in sovereign gold bonds (which have low liquidity). However, hurry up. SBI Mutual Fund has announced that it is ...