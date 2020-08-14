JUST IN
Insurers can take action against hospitals denying cashless service: Irdai
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Tips on buying a health insurance policy for parents in the time of Covid

Buy as soon as possible, as increase in age not only pushes premiums up, it also comes with restricted coverage to diseases

Topics
Coronavirus | health insurance policy | senior citizens

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

Covid-19 has been an eye-opener, especially when it comes to exposing one's health vulnerabilities. Realising that they aren't adequately covered against medical emergencies, many people are now rushing to buy health plans.

Says S P Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance: "Right from young people in their 30s to senior citizens above 65 are buying policies this season. Usually, with these two extreme categories, insurance buying is not popular." People who have lost jobs or fear losing one, want not only to cover themselves but also their parents ...

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 23:00 IST

