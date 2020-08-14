Tips on buying a health insurance policy for parents in the time of Covid

Covid-19 has been an eye-opener, especially when it comes to exposing one's health vulnerabilities. Realising that they aren't adequately covered against medical emergencies, many people are now rushing to buy health plans.

Says S P Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance: "Right from young people in their 30s to senior citizens above 65 are buying policies this season. Usually, with these two extreme categories, insurance buying is not popular." People who have lost jobs or fear losing one, want not only to cover themselves but also their parents ...