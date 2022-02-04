Tips on buying the right kind of geyser for your bathroom and kitchen

Regardless of the weather, we all need hot water in our homes all year round--sometimes to soak our feet in a bucket with rock salt for relaxation or pedicure, or to heal a sprained ankle and treat inflammation. All this is apart from the hot showers during winters, and doing the dishes and laundry.

Your call to action is answered by the humble water geyser which comes in two significant types--instant and storage. As the name suggests, instant geysers instantly heat the water as one goes on using it, while a storage heater stores the water and then heats it. In a storage geyser, you need ...