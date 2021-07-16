Tips on getting the ergonomics and aesthetics right for your WFH station

Did you know that 22 per cent of students have been taking online classes from their bed and another 14 per cent rolled on the floors even as they were learning? The study by Godrej Interio further reveals that adults are just as bad, working from their sofas, dining tables and beds. Let’s face it.

Indian houses aren't well-equipped for WFH. Had it been for a month or two it would have been fine, but to have kids hunched over a portable laptop table over their beds to complete their assignments or lounging from a sofa over the long term will have a disastrous impact on their ...