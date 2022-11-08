JUST IN
Trip that includes a foreign leg is not eligible for LTC, say experts
Presumptive tax scheme can reduce compliance burden, return filing
Common ITR form will make tax-filing easier, reduce time taken, say experts
CBDT extends last date for filing TDS for non-salaried individuals
Apply for re-computation of income under Rule 132 to avoid tax penalty
Check ITR for discrepancies before responding to notice from tax dept
Address cause of tax refund failure, then request reissuance: Experts
Does your tax liability for year exceed Rs 10,000? Pay advance tax
Experts raise several red flags around section 194R of the Income Tax Act
Paid tax abroad? Remember to submit Form 67 and proof at earliest
You are here: Home » PF » News » Tax
AMCs queue up differentiated target maturity funds amid stiff competition
Business Standard

Trip that includes a foreign leg is not eligible for LTC, say experts

This condition is not satisfied merely by the trip starting and ending in India

Topics
LTC | income tax law | sbi

Bindisha Sarang 

LTCG, Ulips, insurance, equity, MF, mutual funds, growth, cash, Unit Linked Insurance Plans, investments, health,
LTC is an allowance that pays for the employee’s cost of travel while on leave once in a year

A recent judgement by the Supreme Court (SC) has underlined the point that Leave Travel Concession (LTC) can be offered only on travel within India. If the trip involves a foreign leg, the employer must deduct TDS (tax deducted at source) on this payment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LTC

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 19:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.