Unregistered agreement is also enforceable

Anusaya Developers had purchased agricultural land from several land owners and then converted it to non-agricultural land. These plots were then sold to various buyers for constructing their own houses. Several persons booked the plots in the year 2008 by paying the earnest deposit of Rs 10,000.

The developer then entered into separate agreements for sale with each purchaser. The balance amount was to be paid in thirty monthly instalments. Subsequently, the developer cancelled all the agreements with the consent of the purchasers, with an assurance to refund the total amount ...