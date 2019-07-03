Using a service provider to file returns: Expert answers taxation questions

In assessment year (AY) 2019-20 I have made long-term capital gain (LTCG) of about Rs 5,000 from the sale of listed shares where securities transaction tax (STT) was paid. As this is well below the threshold limit of Rs 1 lakh, I intend to show it as “exempt income” and submit ITR1.

Or should I submit ITR-2? The above item is the only one that necessitates switching from ITR-1 to ITR-2. According to the notified return forms for tax year 2018-19, ITR 1 cannot be used by an individual who has income from any of the following sources: Profits and gains from business and ...