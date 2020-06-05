JUST IN
Lenders are intensifying loan recoveries. How should borrowers respond?
Using tech to go virtual, green and smart in the times of the coronavirus

Apart from bringing the office, school, doctor and entertainment home, going virtual has significantly helped us reduce carbon footprint as well

Coronavirus

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

The lockdown has been a golden period for environment. The birds are chirping loud and clear, the rivers were never so clean, the AQI levels haven't looked so good in a long while.

In short, nature has got time to heal itself for the first time in decades. A 60 per cent reduction in air pollution levels, especially PM10 and PM2.5, was noted in Delhi-NCR after 18 days of lockdown, according to a study conducted by Dr K K Aggarwal and Dr Anil Kumar of Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI). After one month of lockdown, the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone throughout India ...

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 16:18 IST

