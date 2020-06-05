Using tech to go virtual, green and smart in the times of the coronavirus

The lockdown has been a golden period for environment. The birds are chirping loud and clear, the rivers were never so clean, the AQI levels haven't looked so good in a long while.

In short, nature has got time to heal itself for the first time in decades. A 60 per cent reduction in air pollution levels, especially PM10 and PM2.5, was noted in Delhi-NCR after 18 days of lockdown, according to a study conducted by Dr K K Aggarwal and Dr Anil Kumar of Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI). After one month of lockdown, the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone throughout India ...