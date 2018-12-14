Want a deluge of lighting in your living room? Invest in a chandelier

Want a deluge of lighting in your living room? Or a showstopper luminaire for your bedroom. Then investing in a chandelier may be the right thing to do.

There are multiple narratives of design and reasons to opt for this unique lighting installation in your space. According to Eleanore Cavalli, Art Director, Vissionaire, the Italian Luxury furniture brand, “Whether the chandelier is modern, formal or casual, it is able to capture attention in a way that many other light fixtures can’t. Being the centre of attention is no small feat, but chandeliers easily create a focal ...