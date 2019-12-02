Want to make small alterations to your will? You could do so via Codicil

Have you written a ‘will’ outlining the distribution of your assets after your lifetime and now wish to make some changes amid altered circumstances? Writing a new will, video-recording it, destroying the old one and keeping the new will at a safe place is a long process and most would want to avoid it. Isn’t there an easier way? Writing a Codicil could be.

A Codicil is a document created by the testator (creator of the Will) to make changes to an existing will. “Codicil is not a substitution to a will. It is an amendment, so it has to always be read along with ...