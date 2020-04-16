What are the implications of overdue premium? Here's what expert says

Do millennials need life insurance? I am just 25, and I have no dependants. I have a home loan worth Rs 50 lakh. My parents and I stay there. I plan to get married after seven years.

My spouse, too, will not be financially dependent on me. Every earning individual should have life insurance. 'Sabse Pehle life insurance' has never been more relevant. Term insurance acts as a financial safety net for your family. In case of an eventuality, it protects your loved ones. A term plan becomes even more critical for you since you have a liability of Rs 50 lakh in the form of an ...