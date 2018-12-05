What credentials should one consider when looking for a financial adviser?

I am planning to take help of an adviser for my financial planning. Can you explain to me what are the things that I should look for in an adviser? Do credentials such as certified financial planner and Sebi-registered investment adviser matter? It is indeed a very very good idea to consult a specialist.

Educational qualification may help however practical experience of advisor is far more important in the Indian scenario. Ask questions about the approach, methodology, process, monitoring capability, years in the profession, proof of concept, consistency of recommendations, team ...