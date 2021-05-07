What happens to investments when the holder dies without nominating anyone?

The second wave of Covid-19 has been more lethal than the first. Over the past few weeks, India saw daily deaths breach 3,000. There have been many cases of the breadwinner, and sometimes even both spouses passing away.

Picking up the financial pieces after the loss of a member is never easy for the family. And, if the nominations are not in place, it becomes difficcult for the heirs to get access to the deceased's investments. This could hold true for bank accounts, demat accounts, mutual funds, and even insurance policies. If there is a nomination, financial service providers are ...