What makes Koramangala in Bengaluru an attractive residential destination

Koramangala, in the south-eastern part of Bengaluru, is well-established and a popular residential destination. It has a well developed social and physical infrastructure and is known as the start-up hub of the city due to the presence of many budding entrepreneurial firms.

Residential real estate development in Koramangala has improved gradually over the last few years as the location transformed into a commercial hub with solid infrastructure backing. The new housing supply addition was around 2,285 units between 2010 to the first quarter (Q1) 2018. As of Q1 2018, only 795 units ...