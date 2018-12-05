Why approaching consumer forum is a better option than Rera at times

Homebuyers and activists attending a workshop on Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA in Delhi recently were surprised when one of the state regulators said that consumer court should not decide matters pertaining to RERA.

According to state real estate regulators, consumer forums only award compensation or refund whereas real estate regulators take into account consumer interest as well as how the project will be completed. The opinion didn’t go down well with the activists and homebuyers. “They want exclusive jurisdiction on the matter pertaining to ...