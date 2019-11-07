Why debit, credit cardholders should remain beware of Joker's Stash

Media reports say that details of 1.3 million credit and debit cards, mostly belonging to customers of Indian banks, are up for sale on a darkweb marketplace called Joker’s Stash. The darknet or darkweb is parallel to the internet but provides users with anonymity, which is often exploited for criminal activities.

Reports suggest this lot could fetch the cybercriminal as much as $130 million upon sale. Hackers and fraudsters deploy a variety of techniques to obtain card data illegally. “They could hack into the information technology (IT) network and database. ...