Why IT, pharma funds can be safe bets for investors in a bad market

At a time when most categories of equity funds are giving negative returns, technology funds (up 4.2 per cent on an average) and pharma funds (up 2.2 per cent) have managed to remain in the positive territory over the past few months. Investors, however, need to understand their prospects before deciding to raise their exposure to these export-oriented sectors.

Several factors are responsible for the recent upswing. One, is the depreciation of the rupee. “Over the past six weeks, the rupee has depreciated from around 66-67 to about 71-72 against the dollar. Whenever there is ...