Why women must get proper insurance cover, even if they are not employed

Life insurance penetration in India is low at 3.49 per cent (2016-17 figures from the Economic Survey, 2018). In addition, women lag behind men in the purchase of life insurance — the ratio is almost 1:2.

According to the recently published annual report of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), the total number of life policies sold in 2017-18 stood at 28.2 million while the first-year premium stood at Rs 92,135 crore. Women accounted for only 32 per cent of both number of policies purchased and first-year premium contribution. These numbers ...